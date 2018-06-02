Western Maine Transportation to hold career open house on June 7

AUBURN - Western Maine Transportation Services, which operates public bus services in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford Counties and the Brunswick Explorer, is holding a “Career Open House” on Thursday, June 7 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at their facility at 76 Merrow Rd in Auburn.

“WMTS will be extending conditional offers of employment on-the-spot”, said office manager Tracy Taylor. “If we like a candidate, and their skills match our needs, we’ll make an offer. The offer will be contingent on the candidate passing necessary background checks and various screenings as required by position, but would include a pre-employment physical exam and drug screening for safety-sensitive positions. These are required by the Federal Transit Administration.”

Western Maine Transportation is holding the Career Open House because they have found themselves in the same predicament as many other Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)-dependent employers, as they search and compete for qualified commercial drivers in a dwindling talent pool.

“WMTS is a great organization,” said Taylor. “Our average employee retention is around 14 years, which is rare, but speaks to the way people feel about the company, and their work.” Taylor continued, “WMTS is at a disadvantage because its funding is limited, so while our compensation is competitive, we can’t entice drivers, or other potential employees, with money. What we do have that sets us apart is a very good benefits program for qualifying employees.”

General manager Sandy Buchanan said: “We’ve been seeking good drivers for more than a year to plan for service changes, additions and expansions as well as for attrition. We’ve attracted and retained some excellent talent, but we still need more drivers with CDLs and Passenger endorsements as well as Class C drivers.”

Buchanan said WMTS is also recruiting mechanics and technicians, building and grounds maintenance workers, schedulers and dispatchers for upcoming expansions.

“We’ll also hold a drawing for a gift card from applications submitted at the Open House," Taylor said.

Information regarding employment opportunities and the Career Open House is available on-line at www.wmtsbus.org, by calling 207-393-9335 extension 217 or by emailing ttaylor@westernmainetrans.org.

Western Maine Transportation Services is an equal opportunity employer.