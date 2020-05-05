Western Mountain Chiropractic reopening Farmington office

FARMINGTON - Western Mountain Chiropractic has re-opened its office at 116 Narrow Gauge Square.

Dr. Timothy Saulter and staff have implemented pro-active sanitary measures to keep everyone safe while continuing treatment. Safety measures include having all staff and doctor(s) wear "scrubs" which will be washed daily. Face coverings/masks are required for staff and patients. The waiting room will not be used and every room will be cleaned and sanitized after every use. Patients will be re-routed out a separate exit to maximize social distancing.

Western Mountain Chiropractic will be open daily, however hours may vary due to the circumstances. See the Facebook page for more details and for more information or to make an appointment call 778-6464.