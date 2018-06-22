Wilhelm Reich Museum opens for season

RANGELEY - The Wilhelm Reich Museum on theDodge Pond Road will open for the 2018 season on Saturday, July 4 and will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m. during July and August.

Visit the museum and learn about Reich’s writings and how they came to be banned and burned by the FDA in 1956, and the programs and professional activities of the Wilhelm Reich Museum. The tour of the museum starts off with a film: “Man’s Right to Know: The Story of Wilhelm Reich” which explains in animation how two of his inventions, the Cloudbuster and Acccumulator, function. As well as his many other inventions and experiments. Our knowledgeable Guides will answer any questions.

The Wilhelm Reich Museum represents the life and work of physician-scientist Wilhelm Reich (1897-1957) and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The collections of the Wilhelm Reich Museum contain period furnishings, scientific instruments, paintings and works of art on paper, photographic materials, personal items, textiles and library materials. The Library contains several thousand published volumes, journals, and reports. Forty-six original paintings by Reich, several original drawings and a Kaethe Kollwitz woodcut, scientific charts, and an original blueprint are also within the museum collections.

Children can explore a hands-on Discovery Room. And the Observatory roof provides spectacular vistas of the region’s open skies, lakes, and surrounding countryside.

Reich’s tomb, with its dramatic bronze portrait bust, is in a forest clearing nearby.

A bookstore/gift shop gives access to all Reich's published work.

The observatory is open in July and August, Wed. - Sun. 1-5 p.m.

In September, the museum is open Saturdays only 1-5 p.m. Private tours April to October by appointment.

Contact the museum at (207-864-3443) or wilhelmreichmuseum@gmail.com or www.wilhelmreichtrust.org