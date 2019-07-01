Wilson Stream Family Dentistry announces new ownership

WILTON - Dr. Thomas Pastor, DDS is excited to announce his new ownership of Wilson Stream Family Dentistry, formally Tyngtown Dental in East Wilton.

Pastor said that he was fortunate to have the opportunity to buy the practice he has been practicing at for the last few years and to continue providing quality family dental care for the community. He and his staff are excited for the opportunity to build long term trusting relationships between themselves and patients, providing the highest standard of dental services the whole family can value in a comfortable, professional environment.

The office is currently accepting new patients, please contact (207)-645-9522, and they will be happy to help you with any questions or concerns, and look forward to caring for you and your family.

Dr. Pastor and his staff from Left to Right Kate Richard RDH, Melissa Vining RDH, Joan Brann Receptionist, Dr. Thomas Pastor DDS, Matraca Bellegarde EFDA, Alicia Wyman DA