Wilton artist appointed GFWC Art Department Chairman

WILTON - The General Federation of Women's Clubs Maine has appointed Wilton artist, Barbara Hathaway, Painter of Sunsets, as Art Department Chairman for the 2018- 2020 Administration with Nancy Ames, from Canaan, as GFWC Maine President.

The club provides opportunity for high school students to participate in several District art show contests through out the State of Maine.

The art contest rules govern the high school art annual spring contest, where the winners selected from District shows can go on to the spring annual art show, with a chance to win, ribbons, certificates and awards for first, second and third places. Students can enter one selection of art. Students must be under 21 years of age and be sponsored by a local GFWC Maine club to be eligible.

All art is judged on basis of originality, creativity, design and professional handling of chosen media Hathaway instructs Watercolor, Acrylic, Pastels, Oil Painting Wet-on-Wet technique, Sculpturing, Illustrating Children's Books for adult education programs, currently with Farmington & Spruce Mountain adult education fall classes. These evening classes are held at the Hathaway Art Studio & Gallery in Wilton. Day Painting, Plein Air Workshops and Art Retreats are part of the summer activities organized by Hathaway.

Hathaway has a Certificate of Advertising Design from UMA and has exhibited at Jewett Hall UMA, UM Thomaston, the National Museum of Women in the Art, Washington, D.C., Upcountry Artists Sugar Loaf Show, Rockland Lobster Maine-ia, Fishing for Faith, Loon Maine-ia, painted fiberglass sculptures for charity auction, Moosehead Theater Society, and Wilton Library.

Hathaway is a member of Upcountry Artists and her art can be seen on this site: https://www.upcountryartists.com/barbarahathaway

For more information about GFWC Maine: www.gfwcmaine.org

or for Hathaway Art call or email: 207-645-3449 or bhaway@myfairpoint.net