Wilton CareerCenter hosting 18 employers at Dec. 5 job fair

WILTON - More than 15 Farmington and Wilton-area employers are recruiting on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at the Wilton CareerCenter Job Fair. The event takes place 10 a.m. to 12 noon inside the CareerCenter at 865 US Route 2E, Wilton. Job seekers are encouraged to research the companies ahead of time, bring plenty of resumes, and dress to impress.

"For the past eight years I have worked to make Mainers more prosperous," stated Governor Paul R. LePage. "A new or better job is a key part of that goal. If you want a job with better pay or benefits, a better commute, or more opportunity to advance your career, contact your local CareerCenter. They can help you find a new job, prepare your resume and practice for that interview, and connect you with training. You may even qualify for a free training program. I wish all Mainers success in their careers, and remember that Maine needs everyone who can work to work to help our economy grow."

Exhibitors include:

Cousineau Inc.

Damon Mechanical Services

Hannaford

Irving Forest Products

LEAP, Inc.

Maine Department of Labor

Maine Department of Transportation

Maine Wood Concepts

Manpower

Nestle Waters/Poland Spring

North Country Associates

PeopleReady

R.I.S.E., Inc.

Sugarloaf USA

The Pierce House

Western Maine Behavioral Health

Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington

US Small Business Administration

CareerCenters, part of the Maine Department of Labor, offer a variety of services to help people find employment or upgrade skills. Each center provides several public-access computer workstations with Microsoft Office software, resume writing and cover letter software, Internet access and O'Net software for skills assessment. All CareerCenter services are free of charge.