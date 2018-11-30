Wilton CareerCenter hosting 18 employers at Dec. 5 job fair
WILTON - More than 15 Farmington and Wilton-area employers are recruiting on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at the Wilton CareerCenter Job Fair. The event takes place 10 a.m. to 12 noon inside the CareerCenter at 865 US Route 2E, Wilton. Job seekers are encouraged to research the companies ahead of time, bring plenty of resumes, and dress to impress.
"For the past eight years I have worked to make Mainers more prosperous," stated Governor Paul R. LePage. "A new or better job is a key part of that goal. If you want a job with better pay or benefits, a better commute, or more opportunity to advance your career, contact your local CareerCenter. They can help you find a new job, prepare your resume and practice for that interview, and connect you with training. You may even qualify for a free training program. I wish all Mainers success in their careers, and remember that Maine needs everyone who can work to work to help our economy grow."
Exhibitors include:
- Cousineau Inc.
- Damon Mechanical Services
- Hannaford
- Irving Forest Products
- LEAP, Inc.
- Maine Department of Labor
- Maine Department of Transportation
- Maine Wood Concepts
- Manpower
- Nestle Waters/Poland Spring
- North Country Associates
- PeopleReady
- R.I.S.E., Inc.
- Sugarloaf USA
- The Pierce House
- Western Maine Behavioral Health
- Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington
- US Small Business Administration
CareerCenters, part of the Maine Department of Labor, offer a variety of services to help people find employment or upgrade skills. Each center provides several public-access computer workstations with Microsoft Office software, resume writing and cover letter software, Internet access and O'Net software for skills assessment. All CareerCenter services are free of charge.
