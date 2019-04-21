Wilton couple recognized with legislative sentiment

AUGUSTA – Senator Russell Black presented Kathleen (Kitty) and Alvin (Mac) McDonald of Wilton with a legislative sentiment recognizing decades of volunteer service to their community on Tuesday, April 18.

Kitty and Mac have spent thousands of hours volunteering in Wilton and the surrounding communities at the local food pantry, Franklin Memorial Hospital and Wilton United Methodist Church. Together, the McDonalds have served more than 1,000 families with the food pantry and they have volunteered more than 12,000 hours at FMH.