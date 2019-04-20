Wilton Democratic Committee hosts charity potluck

WILTON - Last weekend the Wilton Democratic Committee hosted a Community Charity Potluck Dinner to benefit the Wilton Food Pantry. Nye Mosher, Food Coordinator for Wilton Food Pantry and member of its Board of Directors, spoke to the gathering of community members about the support the food pantry provides for an average of 90 families each month. He also talked about the large group of volunteers and organizations that help the pantry serve our community. Nearly 40 people attended, donated a variety of canned and boxed goods, and raised $185 for the Wilton Food Pantry. The Wilton Democratic Committee intends to hold periodic Community Charity Potluck Dinners to benefit local non-profits. Donations to the Wilton Food Pantry can be mailed to: PO Box 106, Wilton, ME 04294.