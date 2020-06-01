Wilton Free Public Library opens this week ‘To Go’

WILTON - Wilton Free Public will be reopening this week. Though the physical building will remain closed to the public, a new method of materials lending will be in place.

Introducing WFPL To Go: It's like ordering takeout for dinner, but with books!

WFPL will be jumping into a new method of getting materials to patrons. It won't look exactly like the library service we've offered for 119 years, but we'll do our best to get books and magazine and DVDs and audiobooks out to patrons who are craving new materials.

Step one: look at the menu: our catalog can be found at https://wiltonfree.biblionix.com/catalog/ (Don't know exactly what you want? We can help! You want a book about frogs? A mystery set in Canada? A book on how to bake chocolate chip cookies? A book with a blue cover? Just ask! We are always happy to make suggestions! We're librarians, it's what we do!)

Step two: place your order: send an email to director@wilton-free.lib.me.us, leave a message for us at 207 645-4831 or send us a message via Facebook Messenger. Library staff will confirm with you when your order is ready for pickup so be sure to include your name and contact information with your order.

Step three: pick up your materials using our contactless method near the front entrance of the library. You will see a canopy set up in the walkway; your order will be labeled with your initials and placed at the end of the table as your approach; the materials will already be checked out to you so there is no need to present your library card; pick up your order and you're all set to enjoy your new library materials.

When you come to pick up new materials you will also see totes for returning materials. Please place any returns you have in these totes. All returned materials will be quarantined before returning to our shelves for recirculation. If you want to return materials to the library outside of our ?open? hours, please use the permanent book drop located at the side entrance to the library.

The library's hours for next week will be Tuesday, June 2 10:00-2:00, Wednesday, June 3 3:00-7:00, Thursday, June 4 10:00-2:00, Friday, June 5 10:00 -2:00, and Saturday, June 6 9:00-12:00. We will adjust these hours going forward. Look for the latest hours here, on our website and posted on the doors of the library.