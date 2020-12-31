Wilton public hearing on Jan. 5

WILTON — The Wilton Board of Selectpersons will hold a Public Hearing on the renewal of three Medical Marijuana Retail business licenses:

PowerPlant – Alden Sylvester, Rt. 2/4, Wilton

Cannatopia Maine – Dan and Isis Banville, Rt. 2/4 Wilton

Earth Keeper Cannabis — Corey Black, Rt. 2/4 Wilton.

The Public Hearing will be held during the Selectboard Zoom meeting on Jan. 5, 2021 at 6 pm. If interested in an invitation to the meeting to provide comment, please email manager@wiltonmaine.org or call 207-645-4961. Written comments may be sent to: manager@wiltonmaine.org