Wilton resident becomes Board Chair of Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition

WILTON - The Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition has announced the appointment of seven members to its new Board of Directors.

MPAC works to make positive changes in Maine prisons and helps families and returning citizens with reintegration into society. It is also the liaison for the Maine State Prison Chapter of NAACP. MPAC Director is Joseph Jackson of Lisbon.

Newly appointed to the Board are: Chair, Irving Faunce of Wilton, Career Advisor for GoodwillNNE; State Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross of Portland; Ryun Anderson, Executive Director of Restorative Justice Institute of Maine; Stacey Brownlie, Director of Library Services for University of Maine Augusta; Jerome Bennett of Portland, Contract Director for Preble Street Resources; Rosa Moore of Bucksport, assistant director of H.O.M.E; Jadirah Ortiz, student and community organizer.

The Board represents a statewide membership of some 200 members and organizations.