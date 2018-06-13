Wilton Tractor Supply supports elementary school garden

WILTON - The Wilton Tractor Supply store is supporting Spruce Mountain Primary School in developing a school garden that will provide students with an enriched, hands-on learning experience.

"The School Garden Program provides kids with an opportunity to use their hands and minds in a way that's not typically available in a traditional classroom setting," said Steve Benedetti, manager of the Wilton Tractor Supply store. "We're hopeful that this garden will not only give students at Spruce Mountain Primary School a better understanding of where their food comes from, but will also encourage them to continue exploring how the world around them works."

The rural lifestyle retailer, which carries all of the supplies necessary to start or sustain a garden, including mulch, live plants, regular and organic seeds, and garden tools, will provide Spruce Mountain Primary School with a starter kit that will assist in the establishment of the garden.

