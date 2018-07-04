Wilton Tractor Supply to host pet treat tasting event

WILTON - Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat tasting event here in Wilton, and you and your furry friends are invited!

The event, planned for Saturday, July 14 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company, including a selection from Tractor Supply's exclusive 4health brand.

In addition to the tasting, attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy a 4health Resource Center and Pet Clinic. Participating event partners will include the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

"With so many pet food and treat options available for your four-legged friends, why not let them pick out their favorite?" said Steve Benedetti, manager of the Wilton Tractor Supply store. "We have a wide variety of options available at Tractor Supply to ensure that you, and your pet, find what you are looking for."

This event is open to the public and will take place at 979 US Route 2 East. For more information, please contact the Wilton Tractor Supply at 207-778-5900.