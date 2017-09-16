WMCA receives children’s book donation

WILTON - Western Maine Community Action has received a generous book grant of over 250 new children’s books from the Molina Foundation.

The Molina Foundation is a non-profit based in California whose mission is to reduce disparities in access to education and health. WMCA received this donation as part of the Molina Foundation’s Books Across Maine campaign with the goal of increasing literacy. WMCA is one of 10 community action agencies across Maine who has received a donation of children’s books. The books are designated for children and families served by WMCA throughout Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. W

MCA is a social service agency that has provided services for over 50 years for low to mid-income residents in the western mountain region. Two of WMCA’s programs, Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and Operation Santa Claus will distribute the donated books to economically disadvantaged children.

WIC provides health and nutrition information, referrals to health care and other social service programs, along with vouchers to purchase healthy foods including: milk, cheese, cereal, juice, eggs, peanut butter, whole grains, as well as fruits and vegetables.

As soon as a woman receives a positive pregnancy test from her health care provider, she becomes eligible for WIC. We serve pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, formula fed and breastfeeding babies, and children up to age five. Fathers and other custodial caregivers may apply as well.

Operation Santa Claus, a seasonal program of WMCA, works with local businesses, private donors and organizations to ensure that every child has a gift during the holiday season. This program serves more than 1,200 children and elderly individuals. Books are an often-requested item from children served by this program. “I try to ensure no child is without gifts at Christmas” Says Operation Santa Coordinator, Shannon Mitchell, the donation of books from the Molina Foundation will certainly be helpful and appreciated by local families and children. Other items that are often requested are warm winter clothes and educational toys.

For more information about WMCA please visit our new website wmca.org