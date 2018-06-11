WMCA receives Community Matters More grant

WILTON - Western Maine Community Action is pleased to be the recipient of $1,000 from Bangor Savings Bank's Community Matters More grant. This generous donation will be used to help support three different programs by providing gifts for Operation Santa Claus, supplying food for the Nursing Mothers support group; and furnishing healthy snacks for demonstrations conducted by the Women, Infant and Children program.

WMCA is a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating poverty. Since 1965, WMCA has worked to advocate for, strengthen and coordinate all resources to promote self-sufficiency. Motivated by a belief in basic human dignity and the exercise of free choice, WMCA provides services to alleviate the conditions of economic uncertainty and advocates for changes to eliminate the causes of poverty.