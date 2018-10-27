WMPM Community Forum Oct. 30

WILTON - Western Maine Play Museum is having a Community Forum on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m., at Calzolaio’s Pasta Company Restaurant in Wilton. Museum board members will be there, as will Rhonda Irish, Wilton Town Manager, and Josh Wojcik of Upright Frameworks, the museum construction company. They will discuss the museum’s progress to date, and also talk about the town facade grant, as it affects the museum, and the timeline for completion of construction. They are eager to field and answer community questions and share the most recent information. Thanks for your continued support of this great community project.

Western Maine Play Museum is a 501c3 children’s museum under development in Wilton. For more information about donating, purchasing naming rights to one of the rooms still remaining, and other ways you can help, check out the museum website: www.westernmaineplay.org. Or contact board vice-president Lori Lewis 645-3945.