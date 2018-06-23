WMPM updates

WILTON - Are you wondering about the opening date for Western Maine Play Museum? Be assured, we are working hard to be able to tell you that it will be as soon as possible. Work still continues behind the scenes, and each day brings us closer.

Meanwhile, some good news to share:

The museum was recently awarded a $14,000 grant from the Betterment Foundation, which will be used to partially fund the creation of our parking lot, with construction to begin soon. The museum board and the architect are in final contract negotiations with our construction company, Upright Frameworks of Farmington, and inside renovations should be underway in the next few weeks. Robin’s Welding of Wilton recently completed the beautiful grillwork around the courtyard. Progress is happening, but progress takes time.

Some ways you can help:

—If you shop on amazon, are you aware that amazon will donate a percentage of your purchase price to a charity of your choice? If you log on to smile.amazon.com, and select “Western Maine Play Museum” as your designated charity, amazon’s donation goes to the museum. There is no cost to you - it’s a donation from the business itself. Although it may only be a small amount of money that’s donated, if you make frequent amazon purchases, as many of us do, the dollars can really add up.

—The museum registry is still up and waiting for you to make a gift selection for an item that will be used in the museum exhibits. There are still many items available for you to purchase from the museum’s wish list. Price points range from a few dollars to more expensive items. Choices include some ideal possibilities for children shopping for an unusual birthday gift for a friend, or for a doting grandparent to select for that special child. Go to www.myregistry.com/giftlist/westernmaineplaymuseum to make your selections.

—Tax deductible contributions are always welcome. Check out our webpage for exhibit rooms that are still available for naming rights, or for how to make a donation. wwww.westernmaineplay.org

As always, Western Maine Play Museum depends on and appreciates our community’s continuing support. We’re glad you are there for us.

For more information, contact WMPM board vice president Lori Lewis: lorilewis@myfairpoint.net or 207-578-2958, or 207-645-3945