Woodlands Senior Living appoints new executive director

FARMINGTON – Irving Faunce of Wilton has been appointed Executive Director of Woodlands Memory Care of Farmington, which is projected to open in Fall 2017.

​Woodlands Memory Care of Farmington, currently under construction on the Knowlton Corner Road, is a $5 million, 36-bed community and is the first ever purpose built, ground up memory care facility in greater Franklin County. Woodlands Memory Care will employee 30 full-time employees.

​“We are pleased that Irving will bring his experience and knowledge of long-term care to our newest development here in Farmington,” said Matthew Walters, Chief Operating Officer of Woodlands Senior Living. “In addition to his expertise, Irving is well known in the community and has been an active citizen for many years.”

​Faunce developed the Alzheimer’s Care Center in Gardiner in 1988 and has since operated numerous facilities, including RiverRidge Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center in Kennebunk, Harbor Hill Center in Belfast and Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, where he is currently employed.

Faunce has served two terms as Wilton Selectman as well as spent several years on the Planning Board. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Seniors Plus and is a candidate for the Mt. Blue RSU 9 School Board. He and his wife, Jan Collins, own and operate the Wilton Blueberry Farm.

​Faunce will begin his new duties May 1.