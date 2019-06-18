Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington holding events for The Longest Day

FARMINGTON - On June 21, the longest day of the year and summer solstice, thousands of people will join together to show their love for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Please join Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington as we participate in The Longest Day to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

From sun up to sun down (4:25 a.m. to 8:25 p.m.), Woodlands Senior Living will be hosting several events.

Coffee Drive Thru (4:26 a.m. to 11 a.m.): Skip your normal drive thru routine, and purchase your coffee at our Drive Thru! Hot or Iced Coffee for a suggested donation of $2.

Lunch/Dinner (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.): Stop by and pick up lunch or dinner. Hot dogs, chips and a water for a suggested donation of $5.

Woodlands Ice Cream Truck (2 p.m. to 4 p.m.): Enjoy ice cream cones, scooped by the Woodlands team. We will be parked in the Sears Parking Lot, located at 632 Wilton Road in Farmington.

Closing ceremony (8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.): Lighting of the Luminaries

Looking for another way to participate? Purchase a paper luminary and add your personal touch to honor a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease. During our closing ceremony on June 21, Woodlands Senior Living's driveway will be lit with purple luminaries. Please contact Marcie Barnes, Executive Director with your $2 donation to participate.

The day with the most light is the day we fight. For more information on Woodlands Senior Living’s Longest Day efforts, please contact Marcie Barnes, Executive Director, at mbarnes@woodlandsmaine.com or at (207) 860-3999