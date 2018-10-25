Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington holding open house events

FARMINGTON - Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington is hosting several open house events to celebrate the opening of their 58-bed assisted living and 22 independent living private apartment communities. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Each open house will provide the opportunity for visitors to meet the leadership team and enjoy guided tours of the newly constructed and intentionally designed assisted living and independent living private apartment (Park Residences) communities.

Open house events will be held on:

Thursday, October 25: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Park Residences tours not available)

Friday, October 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Park Residences tours not available)

Saturday, October 27: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, October 28: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, November 3: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 4: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, November 10: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 11: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Woodlands Senior Living is thrilled to open our doors and welcome the public to view the new assisted living community and independent living private apartments,” said Woodlands Senior Living Chief Operating Officer Matthew Walters. “We’re honored to provide these additional high-quality senior living options at our existing Farmington location to the families of Franklin County. It’s important to our organization that all Maine seniors and their loved ones have access to excellent senior care options when and where it may be needed.”

The assisted living and independent living private apartment communities are the newest additions to the Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington location, which began with Woodlands Memory Care of Farmington in 2017. The memory care community is Franklin County’s only purpose-built memory care community serving individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or other memory impairments.

These new Woodlands Senior Living communities in Farmington offer seniors the opportunity to live comfortably—no longer having to worry about preparing meals, housekeeping or transportation. All residents enjoy the security of having specially trained and carefully selected staff available 24 hours a day, along with engaging social, cultural and recreational activities.

Residents of Park Residences independent living private apartments have the opportunity to choose their own level of service options—from personal care assistance, medication management and other assisted living services à la carte or as package options, depending on the level of care needed or desired.

The assisted living community features private or shared living options, while Park Residences features studio, 1- or two-bedroom layout options.

Founded in 1980, Woodlands Senior Living is a Maine-based family-owned and operated organization providing trusted assisted living and memory care to Maine’s seniors, while offering relief and assurance to the people who love them. The organization operates 14 senior living communities in eight locations throughout Maine. www.woodlandsmaine.com