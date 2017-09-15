Work First announces Direct Support Professional of the Year

FARMINGTON - Each year Work First Inc. celebrates the national Direct Support Professional Recognition Week. This year it will be celebrated from Sept. 11 through Sept. 15.

The U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services and Labor are proud that the U.S. Senate has bestowed this recognition honoring direct support professionals and the tremendous impact they make every day in communities across the country.

Work First Inc. is delighted to announce that Sue was selected by her peers as the D.S.P. of the year at that organization. Sue’s peers wrote beautiful words of admiration about her. Her extreme patience, consistent display of respect and her creative heartfelt daily interactions with individuals were a few of her noted attributes. Her bright, cheery positive attitude were also mentioned many times. Sue is dedicated and committed to offering the very best of herself each and every day.

Each year Work First offers a week of activities to honor all the D.S.P.’s that give of themselves every day. D.S.P.’s play an important role in our communities blending the needs of the community with the needs of individuals with intellectual disabilities. Many responsibilities are required to be a Direct Support Professional. Teaching life skills, keeping individuals safe in the community, understanding the complexity of difficult, sometimes aggressive behaviors and manage those behaviors, learn and use alternate communication, assist with money management are just a few of the many daily responsibilities needed to be a D.S.P.

Work First will offer a breakfast, 3 lunches, homemade goodies and many surprises each day to celebrate the incredible work of these valued D.S.P.’s.

Work First Inc. is a private non-profit organization in its 44rd year of operation. Work First Inc. offers services to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities from the local area.

For more information about Work First Inc. call 207-778-3200.