Work First Inc. announces Anne LeBlanc as the Direct Support Professional of the Year

FARMINGTON - Each year Work First Inc. celebrates the national Direct Support Professional Recognition Week.

The U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services and Labor are proud that the U.S. Senate has bestowed this recognition honoring direct support professionals and the tremendous impact they make every day in communities across the country.

Work First Inc. is delighted to announce that Anne LeBlanc was selected by her peers as the DSP of the year at that organization. She has worked for Work First for 20 years with unwavering dedication and commitment to the individuals with disabilities.

Each year Work First offers a week of activities to honor all the DSP’s that give of themselves every day. DSP’s play an important role in our communities blending the needs of the community with the needs of individuals with intellectual disabilities. Many responsibilities are required to be a Direct Support Professional. Teaching life skills, keeping individuals safe in the community, understanding the complexity of difficult, sometimes aggressive behaviors and manage those behaviors, learn and use alternate communication and assist with money management are just a few of the many daily responsibilities needed to be a D.S.P.

Work First Inc. is a private non-profit organization in its 45th year of operation. Work First Inc. offers services to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities from the local area.

For more information about Work First Inc. call 207-778-3200.