Work First Inc. dedicated to helping the community

FARMINGTON - Work First Inc. is a private non-profit organization offering services to individuals with Intellectual disabilities.

This organization was incorporated in 1973 and has worked for 44 years to assist individuals with intellectual disabilities to integrate into their communities and become active participating members.

An ongoing effort to offer meaningful activities for the individuals receiving services has allowed for many exciting opportunities.

A volunteer team at Work First has assisted many local companies and organizations to meet their needs. Work First Inc. is currently volunteering at 20 local sites. Shopping, preparing and delivering food to the local homeless shelter has been beneficial for the individuals with disabilities to learn shopping skills, meal preparation and to better understand some of the citizen’s needs in this area.

Working with the local United Way of the Tri-Valley Area in a number of activities has helped all the individuals at Work First to witness the connection of giving, receiving and sharing resources. Many of the volunteer sites assist the individuals at Work First to give back to their community and help them feel a sense of belonging and a sense of being a contributing member of their towns.

Work First Inc. is always looking for more volunteer opportunities. If you know of an organization needing assistance, or would like more information, please call 778-3200.