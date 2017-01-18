Franklin Countys First News

‘World’s Best Christmas Display’ awarded to downtown shop

January 18, 2017
Lauren Webber and her girls watch tiny ice skaters in Divine Inspiration's window display

Lauren Webber and her girls watch tiny ice skaters in Divine Inspirations' window display on Main Street in Farmington during the holidays. The window display earned the "World’s Best Christmas Display" award by the Farmington Downtown Association. (Amber Kapiloff photo)

Gloria McGraw, at right, presents Tammy Parsons, owner of Divine Inspirations with “World’s Best Christmas Display" at a Farmington Downtown Association meeting this morning.

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Downtown Association is pleased to announce that they have awarded Tammy Parsons “World’s Best Christmas Display” for her holiday decorations at Divine Inspirations on Main Street.

Every year, the Farmington Downtown Association hangs wreath and holiday lights throughout the downtown and Meetinghouse Park. Our member businesses and organizations are always encouraged to add their personal touches.

The front window at Divine Inspirations, a holiday scene with a snowy village and a train, certainly caught the eye of every passerby. Parsons’ display, with its sense of whimsy and nostalgia, turned grownups into kids, and FDA members said it, "is clearly the world’s best, and we can’t wait to see what she comes up with next year.

  1. Wendy
    January 18, 2017 • 10:16 am

    Congratulations, Tammy! It was a beautiful display!

