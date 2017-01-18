‘World’s Best Christmas Display’ awarded to downtown shop

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Downtown Association is pleased to announce that they have awarded Tammy Parsons “World’s Best Christmas Display” for her holiday decorations at Divine Inspirations on Main Street.

Every year, the Farmington Downtown Association hangs wreath and holiday lights throughout the downtown and Meetinghouse Park. Our member businesses and organizations are always encouraged to add their personal touches.

The front window at Divine Inspirations, a holiday scene with a snowy village and a train, certainly caught the eye of every passerby. Parsons’ display, with its sense of whimsy and nostalgia, turned grownups into kids, and FDA members said it, "is clearly the world’s best, and we can’t wait to see what she comes up with next year.