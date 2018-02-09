Worthley appointed lead pharmacy technician at hospital

FARMINGTON - Garry Miller, director of pharmacy at Franklin Memorial Hospital, announces that Michael Worthley, CPhT, has been promoted to lead pharmacy technician. He has worked in the hospital’s pharmacy as a technician for 15 years.

The lead pharmacy technician holds a leadership position in which he must provide orientation, training, supervision, and assess quality compliance for four pharmacy technicians. In his new role he will collaborate with the pharmacy purchasing technician and pharmacists in optimizing operational workflow and upholding all medication systems to meet all health and safety standards and protocols.

“Mike has a wealth of knowledge and is deeply committed to this organization,” said Miller. “His prior supervisory experience will serve him well as he identifies opportunities for process improvements and establishes more formal continuing education opportunities to meet biennial certification requirements for technicians.”

Worthley resides in Phillips with his wife Cindy; they are the parents of two grown children, Patrick and Spencer. Mike plays five musical instruments, but primarily guitar, accordion, and mandolin when he performs locally with the groups, Narrow Gauge String Band and Crooked Bill.