Young 4-H members say thank you to local firefighters

EAST DIXFIELD - The Franklin County Young Farmers 4-H Club held a thank you supper recently to thank local firefighters who volunteer their time to help keep them safe.

The Young Farmers members invited members of the Chesterville Fire Department, East Dixfieled Fire Department and Wilton Fire Department to the dinner. Members made spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, cupcakes and even handed out thank you goodie bags. 4-H Members came up with a speech and the following acrostic poem:

Fearless

Important

Responsible

Energetic

Family - Friends

Intelligent

Generous

Hopeful

Talented

Extinguishing

Rational

Strong

In addition, the young members also presented a framed certificate for each department.

The Franklin County Young Farmers 4-H Club would like to thank the members of the fire departments that attended the supper and for all they do in our community. Members are AmberLeah Smith, Matthew Smith Jr, Mason Wills, Victoria Wills, Phoebe Wills, Daira Gerrish, Cyrish Gerrish and William Gerrish.