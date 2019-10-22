Zumbathon for charity event raises money for explosion recovery

LIVERMORE FALLS - A recent Zumbathon for charity event was held at the AYS Building on Oct. 12 to raise funds to help those affected by the recent explosion at the LEAP building in Farmington.

Seven ZUMBA instructions from across the state donated their time to teach for the two hour event. More than $800 was raised through donations by the approximately 40 people attending. The funds were deposited to the following accounts set up at Franklin Savings Bank for those affected: The Farmington Firemen’s Benevolent Association, The Farmington Disaster Relief Fund, and the Larry Lord fund. Participants were encouraged to wear red to show their support of the cause.

ZUMBA is a Latin-inspired dance fitness class. Classes typically run for sixty minutes and various dance styles and music are used. ZUMBA is for all ages and abilities.

Instructors who participated were: Lisa Berry who teaches at Renovation CrossFit in Livermore Falls, Lisa Graves who teaches at the Hartford-Sumner Elementary School in Sumner, Kendil Jipson who teaches at the Auburn- Lewiston YMCA in Auburn, Andrea Meadows who teaches at Spotlight Dance Studio in South Portland, Rachel Barker who teaches at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA in Auburn and The Ballroom in Harrison, and Amanda Mank and Karen Dube who both teach at the United Methodist Church in Readfield.