Chamber of Commerce names new executive director

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce announced the hire of a new executive director earlier this week.

Trisha Mosher, a native of Farmington and Mt. Blue graduate, has been hired to be the Chamber's next executive director. She will replace Penny Meservier, who is resigning three years after she took over the position in early 2015.

Mosher and her family are well known locally for their involvement in the Franklin County Agricultural Society - the organization that hosts the Farmington Fair - and travels to pulling rings around the state during fair season.

Locally, the Chamber organizes events such as the Chester Greenwood Day festivities and the Home and Leisure Show. The Chamber also publishes the annual Welcome Guide. Among other charitable efforts, the Chamber organizes the annual Gerry Wiles Food Basket program, which provides local families with the ingredients for a holiday feast, as well as donating funds to local food pantries.