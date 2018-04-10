15-year-old that allegedly issued threat on bus accused of threatening witness

INDUSTRY - A 15-year-old student at Mt. Blue High School accused of making a threat on a Regional School Unit 9 bus earlier this year is facing new charges today, after he allegedly threatened one of the witnesses to the original incident.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office began investigating after it was contacted by the parents of the student that was allegedly threatened recently. Nichols said that the new threat was reportedly made face-to-face, rather than over social media, and had not occurred on RSU 9 school grounds.

The 15-year-old juvenile was arrested Monday on two charges through the juvenile system: tampering with witness, a Class B felony, and misdemeanor terrorizing. The juvenile was previously arrested on a charge of misdemeanor terrorizing.

Nichols said that the juvenile was transported today to Long Creek Youth Development Center, a juvenile correctional facility in South Portland. He will be arraigned tomorrow, in Farmington, through the juvenile court system.

The juvenile's alleged original threat was made on a RSU 9 bus on Feb. 28. The Industry juvenile was one of four students charged with terrorizing within a two-day period, with all of the statements following the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14. The three other cases involved Mt. Blue Middle School students, resulting in one arrest and two summonses after the first student, a 13-year-old from Farmington, allegedly threatened to "shoot up the school" and two other students, a 12-year-old from Farmington and a 14-year-old from Chesterville, reportedly later indicated they would have assisted the student.