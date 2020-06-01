150 gather in support of Black Lives Matter

FARMINGTON - Roughly 150 people gathered in Meetinghouse Park on Main Street Monday evening to support the Black Lives Matter movement, and the life of George Floyd, who was recently killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

The gathering was organized by a group of Mt. Blue Middle School students who had planned to keep it small.

"My friend Maya [Kellett] was originally just gonna go downtown with a sign, but we asked if we could go too and then it turned into this huge thing," Avery Jessen said.

The young activists spoke for several minutes, before asking the crowd to take a knee for eight minutes and forty-six seconds- the length of time the former officer held a knee to Floyd's throat. The platform was then opened up to the audience which drew a number of speakers.

"White people need to stand up, and that doesn't mean just stand in a park," Stephanie Harmon said.

The crowd then proceeded to march up Main Street, ending at the Post Office.