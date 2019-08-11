Buzzing through summer

Bumblebee pollinating fireweed at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Meadowhawk dragonfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Halloween Pennant dragonfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Juvenile or female Chestnut-sided Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom OIiver)
Northern-pearly Eye butterfly in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Another roadside attraction: A healthy looking moose dines on leaves near Rangeley. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Heavy rain and thunder sent this moose hurrying back into the woods. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Mr. Bumble gathers pollen on a globe thistle blossom. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Tiny fungi sprouted after the recent rain. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Grasshopper thought he was well hidden deep inside a plant. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Free fall for grasshopper? He was actually taking a slow walk across a window showing off his underbelly and sticky foot pads. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Nearly invisible to the naked eye, marine springtails float together on the surface of a tidepool surrounded by sea lettuce at Birch Point beach, Owl's Head. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Nature's sand art, Birch Point beach, Owl's Head. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Canada geese waking up in Parker Pond's marsh. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Alpha goose standing on a rock to get a clear view of the dangerous kayaker approaching. It was a group decision to fly away to a safer spot. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Cormorant, Parker Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Red-eyed vireo on an island in Parker Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Ring-billed gull, Parker Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Sparrow in the midst of preening on an island in Parker Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
My first red admiral - vanessa atalanta. (Photo by Pat Blanchard)
Imagine my surprise when the brown & white tented moth opened up to this - garden tiger moth (arctia caja)! (Photo by Pat Blanchard)
A turtle catches some rays. (Photo by Darlene Power)
Bald is not beautiful. (Photo by Dennis York)
Is today trash day? (Photo by Dennis York)
Just chilling. (Photo by Dennis York)
Beaver in the brook. (Photo by Dennis York)
A buck in the tall grass. (Photo by Dennis York)
An Ode to the National Anthem: “... the rockets red glare ...” (Photo by Gil Riley)
“... the bombs bursting in air ...” (Photo by Gil Riley)
“Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there ...” (Photo by Gil Riley)
Our backyard pond is exploding! (Photo by Gil Riley)
