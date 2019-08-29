Farmington board sets tax rate

FARMINGTON - Selectmen approved a new tax rate Tuesday evening, following the recommendations of Town Manager Richard Davis and Treasurer Lucy Ann Cook and holding the rate below $20 per $1,000 of property valuation.

The rate was set at $19.98 per $1,000 of valuation, with an overlay just under $38,600. That figure, representing an increase of $3,299 over last year's allotment, is used to cover abatements. That overlay wasn't a high amount, according to Cook.

"We're healthy, but we're not that healthy," Cook said.

Increasing the tax rate by five cents would add $25,000 to the overlay account, which the board decided against. Davis said the town hasn't been over $20 per $1,000 of property valuation since before 2014. As it stands, the $19.98 represents an increase of 41 cents from last year but only 4 cents compared to 2017.

"I would call that a pretty stable tax rate," Davis said.

Tuesday's approval included an appropriation of $65,000 into the Tax Increment Financing account, targeting a total of $125,000. The account currently has about $61,000 in it, Davis said.

In other news, Davis requested permission to explore leasing a portion of a closed landfill to a solar project, specifically NextEra Energy who is currently working on installing the state's largest solar power project in Farmington. The town has experience with the company, he said, but said he is happy to reach out to other companies as well. If the project went through it could bring in $25,000 a year to the town, leasing about 82.5 acres of cleared, unused property. It could also potentially supply power to the transfer station, Davis said.

Lastly, a special town meeting will be held on Sept. 10 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Community Center at 127 Middle Street. The meeting will address the transfer of two small parcels of property that could be used to construct a sidewalk. It will also allow for a vote on the discontinuation of the Stinchfield Road.