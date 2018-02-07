155 Front Street brings skill share art space to community

FARMINGTON - After hosting several months of pop-up style galleries, 155 Front Street has found a new long term home as Vera's- a community art space for learning, teaching and sharing.

Organizer Vera Johnson said she envisions the space as a community-building platform, using many different forms of art as the common thread.

"I want it to be for all ages, both to sell their own art and also as a working space. It felt like Farmington needed something like this," Johnson said.

The front area of the space provides room for artwork to be displayed on consignment, while the back portion of the shop and an adjoining additional room will provide space for classes, workshops and trainings. Johnson said she already has some classes lined up including a macrame workshop on Feb. 28.

In addition to the indoor work spaces, Johnson hopes to utilize the small backyard of 155 Front Street as well- possibly bringing in larger equipment such as woodworking tools, having space for an in-town garden or conducting wool dyeing classes.

"Nina has been great to work with. It all just came together," Johnson said.

After years of organizing similar community learning opportunities in Seattle, WA, Johnson moved to Maine in 2016. In addition to her own blacksmithing artwork, Johnson opened up her permaculture farm to the community for learning opportunities as well. She said she hopes to offer more of that in the near future at her home in East Dixfield.

Johnson was raised around creativity with a carpenter father and leather art mentors. After years of high school teachers continuing to push her forward artistically, Johnson took a welding class and found her niche.

"It's just in me," she said.

For more information on Vera's click here. The shop will officially open to the public on Feb. 14.