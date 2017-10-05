16-year-old charged after girl on bus struck with rock

JAY - A 16-year-old has been charged with assault after he allegedly threw a rock through a school bus window earlier this week, injuring a nine-year-old.

According to Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV, the incident is alleged to have occurred on Macomber Hill Road, near Main Street, at approximately 3:10 p.m on Tuesday. A 16-year-old boy and resident of Jay reportedly threw a rock through the closed, driver's side window of a RSU 73 school bus. The rock broke the window, striking a 9-year-old girl riding the bus, then continued on to strike another window on the opposite side of the bus. That window was also broken.

The girl on the bus was hit in the head with the rock and also received some cuts from broken glass, Caton said. She was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital for treatment by a private vehicle. The operator of the bus, Marie Sayce, 48 of Jay, was not harmed in the incident.

Yesterday evening, the 16-year-old was charged as a juvenile with assault and criminal mischief.