$18 million budget approved for RSU 73

JAY - Residents of Livermore, Livermore Falls and Jay moved quickly through the Regional School Unit 73 budget meeting warrant Thursday evening, approving $18 million in expenditures for the next fiscal year. A validation referendum scheduled for June 13 will allow voters to decide whether or not to implement the budget.

The $18,054,637 budget includes a $745,000 reduction as compared to the current fiscal year, or 3.9 percent. Cuts include a total of 12 open positions via either attrition or retirements, as well as other funds pulled out of transportation, operations, legal fees, supply lines and a technology repair budget. Also proposed to be cut is roughly $30,000 associated with the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, a regional accreditation association.

In total, Superintendent Kenneth Healey said in a brief presentation that led off the meeting, the school board had approved $1 million in reductions, allowing the district to exceed its goal of a 3 percent total reduction despite more than $300,000 in contractual salary and benefit increases.

The budget would impact course availability and classroom sizes, Healey said, but he felt the reduction was "responsible" given the local economic climate. Directors and administrations, as well as residents speaking at meetings, have repeatedly referred to Verso Androscoggin Mill's recent layoffs and the multi-million dollar valuation settlement that required Jay to pay $1.33 million to the mill for three years.

At the request of Healey and the board, two articles were successfully amended. Article 1: Regular Instruction was increased by $47,070 to $7.55 million at the cost of an identical reduction coming out of Article 5: Student and Staff report. Those motions simply moved the purchase of textbooks into the Regular Instruction lines.

Other than those motions, there was little discussion from the 50-plus residents in attendance. The motion to approve $2.4 million in additional local funds, which legally requires a written ballot, passed by a vote of 47 to 7.

One motion was made in regards to Adult Education, attempting to amend the local appropriation of $150,000, $50,000 from each town, down to $120,000, or $40,000 from each town. That would match the current fiscal year's appropriation.

Speakers in favor of the $150,000 amount, which included Chair Denise Rodzen of Livermore Falls, pointed to the layoffs at Verso as a reason to expand the program. Specifically, the Adult Education program wants to provide additional support for those seeking to improve their grasp of mathematics or other classroom disciplines prior to seeking to take college or other secondary education classes. The program's College Transitions courses can provide that springboard.

The amendment for $120,000 failed by a voice vote and the $150,000 appropriation passed.

The actual impact of the budget on local assessments will remain an unknown until the Legislature's budget deliberations determine how much state subsidy school districts will receive. At present, utilizing the figures associated with Governor Paul LePage's budget, Jay would see a significant reduction in its Essential Programs and Services contribution, while Livermore and Livermore Falls would see increases.

Jay's successfully applied for a "sudden and severe" adjustment to its valuation, due to recent events at the Verso Androscoggin Mill. That reduction in valuation, along with the $745,000 reduction in expenditures, is currently projected to result in approximately an $862,000 assessment reduction in Jay.

Livermore and Livermore Falls' assessments, however, are projected to increase; Livermore by approximately $107,000 and Livermore Falls by approximately $150,000, per the most up-to-date projections. While the proposed budget's expenditures are less than those of the current fiscal year, the district cannot call upon the $1.2 million in unassigned funds it used last year to help fund the 2016-17 budget. Instead, the budget will include $200,000 in unassigned funds garnered through a budget freeze that began in September.

There will be a budget validation vote on June 13, the day of the statewide referendum, in all three towns. That vote will allow residents to either approve or reject the action taken at the May 18 meeting.