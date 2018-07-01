200 protestors gather on Main Street

FARMINGTON - A crowd gathered on the lawn of the Pierce House on Main Street Saturday morning, participating in the Families Belong Together movement that took place across the country.

The rallies were in response to recent reports of children being separated from their parents at the United States-Mexico border under President Donald Trump's immigration policy. More than 700 gatherings took place in towns and cities across the country, with an estimated 200 local residents joining the rally in Farmington.

Organizer Eileen Liddy said the peaceful protest intended to encourage people to contact their Congressional delegation to find a long term solution to issues of immigration in the US that is "humane and compassionate."

Local women's group SWARM supplied the opportunity for writing such letters with a table set up at the event with blank postcards. The initiative sent a total of 25 letters to the government and raised $200 in donations for the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.

Protestors wore white to signify peace, according to Liddy, and carried signs stating "End ICE" and "Families Belong Together."

"I've been horrified at the treatment of immigrant children and I feel that even though Trump is no longer separating families, more action still needs to take place. Their stories still need to be heard," 13-year-old Brynne Robbins said.

Robbins, who said Spanish is her favorite subject and is about to start at Mt. Blue High School as a freshman in the fall, held a sign in Spanish saying that families deserve to be united.