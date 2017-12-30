2017 through the lens

Just a few of our favorite 2017 submissions for the Sunday nature photos series. Here's to another great year of photographic talent!
Winter wind howled and old shingles took flight. (Jane Knox/Rangeley) Feb. 5 2017
One snowflake. One of billions of billions more to come. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville) Feb. 12 2017
Looking back at you. (Kelly Dilello/New Sharon) Jan. 29 2017
The constellation Orion is located in the Milky Way, the lighter diagonal area in the photo. Look to the lower right of it and find the line of three bright stars. This is Orion's belt, with bright stars coming down at a slight angle. These stars are his sword where a nebula, a new star nursery, is visible. It's slightly fuzzy and brighter than the other stars. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Feb. 26
Hello, there. (Kelly Dilello/New Sharon) Feb. 19 2017
A break before the next storm at Rangeley Lake. (Jane Knox/Rangeley) Feb. 12 2017
The forest has eyes. Deep in the woods of Wilton, a deer watches me take a picture of him. (Jim Knox/Wilton) Feb. 12 2017
This is what the sky looked like just before all these storms. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon) Feb. 12 2017
Noon light through window frost. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon) March 12 2017
A robin tries to hang on in the wind. (Jim Knox/Wilton) March 5 2017
An ice fishing shack made it to the parking lot. (Heidi Smith/Starks) March 5 2017
Sunset between storms. (Darlene Power/New Sharon) Feb. 19 2017
Alone in the middle of Great Pond, Belgrade Lakes, awaiting a mate
to set up a nest. (Jane Knox/Rangeley) April 30 2017
It's Kit's Family Photo Day. (Jim Knox/Wilton) May 7 2017
Magnolia blossom in the rain. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville) May 7 2017
Full moon, taken in Chesterville. (Terri Ziolkowski/Chesterville) May 14 2017
A little hang time. Eastern Blue Bird. (Jim Knox/Wilton) May 14 2017
Sunset. (Jennifer Ellsworth/West Farmington) May 28 2017
Kingfisher didn't have much trouble holding on to his catch horizontally, but the fish still had some fight left in him. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville) April 30 2017
A male Eastern Bluebird brings home the bacon. (Jim Knox/Wilton) June 4 2017
Dummers Beach Campground- Sunset over Webb Lake, Weld. (Heidi Smith/Starks) June 11 2017
A nice sunset at Height of Land Wednesday night. (Don Waterhouse) June 18 2017
Hooded Merganser taking flight at Hills Pond. (Tom Oliver/Wilton) June 18 2017
A young bull moose near Weld. (Dennis York) June 18 2017
Wood Duck and babies Belgrade Stream. (Darlene Power/New Sharon) June 18 2017
Sunrise Blueberry Hill, Rome. (Darlene Power/New Sharon) June 18 2017
Bumble bee heading straight to the next stop on the pollen tour. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville) June 18 2017
Deer in field in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton) June 25 2017
(Kelly Dilello) July 2 2017
Fawn following doe. (Tom Oliver/Wilton) July 2 2017
A mother Hooded Merganser and chicks. Taken on a small pond in Jay. (Ernie Hall/Jay) July 2 2017
Little Loon, on the left, is already practicing lifting its tiny wings to strengthen its muscles and has been wagging a foot to warm it. The chick on the right hatched a day or two later and is slightly behind developmentally but will catch up. Both parents are feeding them equally which is a good sign. Now if the predators, eagles, hawks, and turtles stay away, they have good chance to maturing. (Jane Naliboff) July 23 2017
Storm clouds. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington) July 9 2017
The Beaver Bog on Rt.43 in Farmington en route to Industry. (Heidi Smith/Starks) July 30 2017
Ruby-throated hummingbird in Wilton (Tom Oliver) July 30 2017
Up front with a fritillary while it sips its lunch. Hummingbirds, unlike butterflies, have four tiny tongues at the end of their tongue and must lap their nectar. No sipping for them as most of us have always believed. A recent study was conducted by a scientist who created specialized equipment to photograph a hummer eating. Cool stuff. (Jane Naliboff) Aug. 6 2017
Shine Anyway. (Deelight Zitzelberger) Aug. 13 2017
Colorful skies over Webb Lake this past week. (Heidi Smith/Starks) Aug. 20 2017
Another young Fox, looking to get into trouble maybe? Wilton. ( Jim Knox) Aug. 20 2017
Two meteors seem to intersect near the Milkyway in Chesterville. (Jane Naliboff) Aug. 20 2017
Coyote. (Tom Oliver/Wilton) Aug. 27 2017
County Fields, Caribou.(Jennifer Ellsworth) Aug. 27 2017
The nearly formed adult still inside the chrysalis. (Tom Oliver) Sept. 24 2017
Honeybee with ragged wings on one of the last of the sunflowers. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon) Oct. 1 2017
Desert Sunrise, Flagstaff Lake. (Anna Howton) Oct. 15 2017
Brilliant foliage reflections. (Jane Knox) Oct. 8 2017
The flight of some Mallard Ducks on a fall day. ( Jim Knox ) Oct. 22 2017
(Scott Landry) Oct. 22 2017
The Esker in Chesterville. (Scott Landry) Oct. 29 2017
Low on the horizon. (Jane Knox) Dec. 17 2017
This Blue Jay looks right at home with the surroundings of Maine weather. ( Jim Knox ) Dec. 17 2017
Christmas Eve eagle, Crowell Pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville) Dec. 24 2017
