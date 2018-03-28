2018-19 school calendar approved in RSU 9

FARMINGTON - The Regional School Unit 9 school board approved the 2018-19 calendar at Tuesday's meeting, with the first day of school scheduled for Aug. 29.

The board was unanimous in supporting the calendar, which Superintendent Tom Ward said had been developed in consultations with surrounding districts that send students to Foster Career and Technical Education Center, the regional vocation school. The calendar calls for the first day of school for kindergartners through Grade 9 to be on Aug. 29, with Grades 10 through 12 starting on Aug. 30. Teachers report on Aug. 27 and 28 for workshops.

The last day of school would be June 7, a half-day. Graduation would be on June 16.

The calendar includes 34 late-arrival Wednesdays, during which the school begins one hour later than normal. The board approved the elimination of 10 such days for this school year at the March 20 meeting, in order to make up two snow days.

There are early-release days on Sept. 19, the week of the Farmington Fair, and Dec. 21, the Friday prior to Christmas vacation. There are also two early-release days on Jan. 18 and May 24 for pre-K through Grade 5 students. A teacher's workshop is scheduled for March 22 and there is also no school for parent-teacher conferences on Nov. 21, the week of Thanksgiving.