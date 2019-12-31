2019 through the eyes of Daily Bulldog nature photographers

From shooting stars to falling leaves, quiet bobcats and industrious bees- we present 2019 through the eyes of your local photographers. We might be biased, but we think Franklin County has some of the most talented photographers in the state, and the weekly column of nature-focused shots continues to be one of our most popular offerings. We hope you'll enjoy looking back at the diverse beauty of this area and we would like to send a tremendous thank you to all who contributed. We can't wait to see the bugs, birds and sunsets of 2020!