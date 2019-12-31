2019 through the eyes of Daily Bulldog nature photographers

From shooting stars to falling leaves, quiet bobcats and industrious bees- we present 2019 through the eyes of your local photographers. We might be biased, but we think Franklin County has some of the most talented photographers in the state, and the weekly column of nature-focused shots continues to be one of our most popular offerings. We hope you'll enjoy looking back at the diverse beauty of this area and we would like to send a tremendous thank you to all who contributed. We can't wait to see the bugs, birds and sunsets of 2020!
Sunset, Crowell Pond. (Jane Naliboff)
The Sandy River Farm in Farmington with the Super Moon in the background. (Jim Dwinal/Farmington)
Sea grass. (Jane Knox)
A bobcat in Chesterville waiting for lunch. The tip of its tail has the marking to differentiate it from a lynx. Lynx have black tips, while bobcats' are black on the upper side and white underneath. While both have ear tufts, lynx are more prominent, they have paler coloration, much less spotting and longer legs than a bobcat. Bobcats' hind legs are just a bit longer than their front legs giving them a straight back look, while lynx have longer rear legs giving them a curved back appearance.
(Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Big sky sunset and Mt. Blue. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
On rat patrol; a red-tailed hawk about to make a hit on a rat. Farmington. (Jim Knox)
Soggy, grumpy grackle. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
A young fox kit enjoying watching me almost as much as I enjoyed her or him. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Two Indigo Buntings in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Notice the brow ridge (angled forehead). This is how you can sex loons. Females have smooth heads, are smaller, and can't yodel. Males and females have identical plumage and both care for the young. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Blackburnian in Weld. (Tom Oliver)
Nature's natural fly trap- a spider web! (Jim Knox)
Curious squirrel. (Paige Plourde)
Tiny dancer. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Up close with a puffin. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Little Loon One went out for its first swim while Papa keeps a watchful eye on it and Mama swims nearby. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
(Photo by Gil Riley)
Getting difficult to see over this tall grass! A deer in East Dixfield. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Out on a limb in an early morning sunrise (standing on one leg!). A Great Blue Heron, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Twilight, Parker Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Look closely at a purple aster flower and you may see this bug on it. It is not a bee and not a yellow jacket. It is a flower fly. A fly has two wings. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
A female moose watching a male who is about fifty feet away...the male finally moved out into the woods...for now! (Jim Knox)
Last of the grasshoppers until spring. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
The Milky Way on Tory Hill in Strong. The Milky Way is very low in the horizon this time of the year and may not be seen in December or January. The start of the Milky Way season starts in February. (Jim Dwinal)
Lone yellow. (Paige Plourde)
Mosher Hill Waterfall at high water. (Paige Plourde)
On the road to Temple. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
Snowy chickadee. (Paige Plourde)
A snowstorm sometimes brings on the blue jays in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Sheep keeping an eye on me , Mt. Vernon. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)