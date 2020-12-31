2020 in articles, opinions, and pictures

The last day of 2020 has finally arrived. As is tradition, we have rounded up the most popular stories throughout the year for readers to look back on- if you so choose. Our community- both locally and globally- has faced numerous difficulties this year, but after reflecting on these stories, we still remain grateful. When looking back, this is what we see: people advocating for themselves and their neighbors, people advocating for their passions and professions, and people advocating for a brighter future. We at the Bulldog want to say thanks to our readers for all of the hard work that you put into making this community a strong one. Here's to a less challenging 2021!

January| State Fire Marshal's Office reports on LEAP explosion



On Jan. 24, the State Fire Marshal's Office reported that a bollard installed to protect an air conditioning unit severed an underground propane line outside of the LEAP Inc. office building at 313 Farmington Falls Road a few days prior to the Sept. 16, 2019 explosion that killed one and injured several. Investigators said they believed that the auger head of one of the four bollards severed the propane line on Sept. 10, 2019. On Sept. 13, the Friday before the explosion, maintenance worker Larry Lord found that the 500-gallon propane tank was empty. C.N. Brown, the supplier for the building, was called and the tank was filled just before noon that same day. Investigators were not able to determine what sparked the explosion. Attorneys representing Lord, who was severely injured in the explosion, said they appreciated the ongoing efforts of the investigation, but it did not "address the gas supplier’s decision to refill the emptied tank without first identifying why it was empty as required by code."

February| Two men charged with aggravated trafficking following bail check

Two men were arrested on aggravated trafficking and associated charges on Feb. 1, after police said a bail check located cocaine and associated paraphernalia in a Town Farm Road residence.

Mitchell Wallace, 21 of Farmington, and Nathaniel Zelie, 20 of Freeman Township, were both charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A felony, as well as unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, a Class C felony. Wallace was additionally charged with misdemeanor violating the conditions of release, relating to bail conditions attached to an ongoing case.

March| Cancellations Relating To COVID-19

As Coronavirus made its way to Maine, many events and businesses began canceling plans and closing doors. Daily Bulldog editors kept all of those changes listed for readers to stay up to date with. The page received twice as many unique visits as the next most read story of March.

April| Maine CDC: 13 cases now tied to long-term care facility

Eight residents and five staff members at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center tested positive for COVID-19, as reported on April 24. Maine CDC offered the long-term care facility additional protective equipment, technical assistance and universal testing for people associated with the facility. At the time, Maine CDC was reporting 937 cases of COVID-19, 26 of which were in Franklin County. As of Dec. 30, Maine has reported 23,499 positive cases, 449 of which are in Franklin County. There have been 334 deaths statewide, five deaths in Franklin County.

May| New Vineyard man arrested on burglary charge

41-year-old Wilfred Daggett of New Vineyard was arrested on May 24 after he allegedly forced his way into a home on the Anson Valley Road and assaulted the resident. Daggett was charged with burglary, a Class B felony, as well as misdemeanor assault.

June| 150 gather in support of Black Lives Matter

A large crowd gathered at Meetinghouse Park on June 1 in response to the killing of George Floyd. Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25. The murder sparked a movement across the country in opposition to police brutality and racial profiling. In Farmington, the rally was spearheaded by several middle school students.

July| Large state police presence at local businesses; federal investigation underway

A number of Maine State Police law enforcement and other, unmarked vehicles were seen outside of a marijuana facility on the corner of High Street and Cascade Leisure Park Road on July 21. Floor plans for Narrow Gauge Distributors were requested, owned by Luke Sirois of Rangeley. Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Kristen Setera reported that the investigation was court-authorized and involved multiple agencies and law enforcement teams across the state, but when pressed for more information Setera gave none.

August| RSU 9 board approves district-wide hybrid learning

A mixture of virtual and in-class learning was approved by RSU 9 board members on Aug. 12. The hybrid model brought a number of other complicated issues and guidelines- such as making sure students had equal access to technology and high speed internet at their homes, and dividing students into alternating cohorts for socially-distant class time.

September| Dear readers

At the beginning of September, we made the difficult decision to turn off comments on our stories. The task of moderating was beginning to take up nearly all of our time as editors, and with tension throughout the country growing, those comments were getting more and more difficult to moderate. Of course, we still value and want to hear your opinions. We encourage readers to send opinion letters to thedailybullog@gmail.com Letters should be well thought-out and void of any expletives or threatening language. In addition, letters must be signed with your first and last name and town of residence.





October| Logging industry faces uncertain times

In a letter to United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Commissioner Amanda Beal reported that Maine loggers saw 40 to 50 percent in losses this year. Aaron Adams of GCA Logging, Inc. in Avon shared his story.

November| Election results for Franklin County

It was a tense election for all involved. The Daily Bulldog provided timely updates of all local results, as well as the presidential race.

December| RSU 9 Superintendent resigns

Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Tina Meserve resigned on Dec. 1 after a vote of no confidence issued four weeks earlier by members of the Mt. Blue Education Association. Meserve served in the position for two and a half years.

