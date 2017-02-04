2nd Annual Hollandstrong Fishing Derby on Feb. 11

LIVERMORE - Family and the many friends of Michael Holland, 25, of Wilton, who was one of 33 El Faro crew members lost at sea when the cargo ship sank on Oct. 1, 2015, off the Bahamas during Hurricane Joaquin, are gearing up for the 2nd Annual Hollandstrong Fishing Derby to be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 on Round Pond in Livermore.

All of the proceeds go to support the Hollandstrong Memorial Scholarship.

The 1st Annual Hollandstrong Derby, established by Holland's mother Deb Roberts of Wilton with family and friends, drew more than a 1,000 people and raised more than $15,000 for the scholarship fund. Three scholarships are given yearly to graduating high school seniors in school districts of MSAD 52, RSU 9 and RSU 73 who are entering a degree program in engineering or vocational trade.

"Mike was an avid fisherman and hunter and would be surprised at the impact his tragic death has had on this community. But we’re not surprised; he was an incredibly special guy. We hope we can count on you for your support," according to organizers of the event.



Derby participant registration will be held from 5 a.m. to 10 at the boat launch at Round Pond. Registration is $5 per person.

Official measurement of any fish caught must be performed at the Yankura Shack to be considered for one of the prizes. Last chance to measure is 4 p.m. sharp. Prizes will be awarded at 4 p.m. All cash prize winners will also receive a trophy.

Concessions will be available at the boat launch all day long beginning at 5 a.m. Volunteers will be selling breakfast foods/coffee/hot chocolate. For lunch we will be selling hot dogs and bagged lunches as well as bottled water. Hollandstrong memorabilia such as T-shirts, hoodies, earrings, flasks, coozies, and key chains will be for sale all day long as well.

Raffle tickets will be available for sale as well at the concessions booth. Final ticket sales will end at noon.

Noontime festivities include: drawing raffle prize winners and a special toast to Mike. For those who don't wish to head over to the boat launch at lunch time you will be able to watch the prize winners drawn via Facebook Live.

The derby's snow date is Saturday, Feb. 25. Hollandstrong Memorial Scholarship is a 501c3 Tax Exempt Non-Profit Organization.

Sponsors and/or raffle prizes are most gratefully welcome. Contributions of $100 or get to be listed as a sponsor on the derby program. Checks can be made payable to the Hollandstrong Memorial Scholarship, c/o Deb Roberts, 90 Shea Street, Wilton, ME 04294. Those interested in donating a raffle prize in lieu of a sponsorship will gladly be picked up. Call 897-3951 or 491-0827. Be sure to leave a message.

"I'd like to thank the committee members for their hard work to prepare for this derby. I'd also like to thank each and every donor, whether it be for the derby cash prizes or for the raffle prizes," Roberts said.