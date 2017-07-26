$33.9 million budget approved at budget meeting

FARMINGTON - Residents approved $33.9 million in expenditures at a three-hour long budget meeting Tuesday evening, with a number of written ballots and amendments leading to an increase of $24,970 by the conclusion of the meeting. The budget now proceeds to a validation vote on Aug. 3.

The $33,929,507 budget approved Tuesday represents a $1.18 million increase over the previous fiscal year. As proposed, the budget would represent in a total tax assessment increase of $24,970, spread among all 10 towns.

That $24,970 represents a motion made from the floor to increase Article 1: Regular Instruction to increase the American Sign Language teaching position from half- to full-time. That increase was in the original budget voted down on June 6, but was cut after the school board made $344,524 in reductions on June 29. The district then received an additional $729,954 from the state as part of the new state budget; this, along with funds applied to reduce the impact of the budget on property tax assessments and pay for some capital projects that would have otherwise been bonded, resulted in $164,431 used to restore three positions.

The vote for that amendment, with 90 in favor and 50 opposed, was the closest of the night. A number of written votes were called for from the floor, with moderator Ron Aseltine utilizing a threshold of 10 percent of the present voters. Each vote resulted in the proposed amendment, with the exception of the ASL teacher amendment, being defeated by vote totals of roughly 30 or so voters in support versus 110-plus in opposition.

After a number of written ballots, a voter made a procedural motion to utilize the Robert's Rules of Order threshold of 50 percent of the present voters to require a written ballot. That motion passed by a vote of 116 to 36. Other requests for a written ballot were then defeated by verbal votes.

Voters approved the board recommendations for Article 3: Career and Technical Education, Article 5: Student and Staff Support, and Article 9: Facilities Management; all of the changes represent the board's use of the additional state funding. A total of $378,165 be applied to reduce property tax assessments, $164,431 for capital project expenditures that would replace previously-approved bond funding, and $186,358 to fund three positions: two social workers and restoring the combined Student Services Coordinator/high school guidance counselor as two separate positions.

The social workers would divide their time throughout the district, working with regular instruction students, while the Student Services Coordinator/guidance counselor consolidation was attempted a year ago and reportedly hasn't worked; Superintendent Tom Ward listed that as the top priority out of the positions cut a few weeks ago. Ward has noted that the district has also requested that the state pick up the reimbursement of the Student Services Coordinator for Foster Tech quicker than the typical, 2-year delay due to the position only being vacant for a single year. The state reimburses Foster Tech expenditures at slightly above 100 percent.

The capital project expenditures would replace some of the $318,000-worth of projects that MBRSD town residents approved to be bonded at the June vote, leaving the district with a need to borrow only $152,000 to complete the district's project list.

The budget now moves to an Aug. 3 validation referendum, asking voters if they approved of the action taken at the budget meeting. That referendum will be held in all 10 towns.