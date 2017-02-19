33rd annual Children’s Festival ‘a great opportunity for families’

FARMINGTON - Excited families filled the Olsen Student Center on the University of Maine at Farmington campus Saturday morning for the 33rd annual Children’s Festival.

After canceling last year due to electrical issues in the building, children and parents alike were excited to once again attend the loved community event. Organized by the Franklin County Children’s Task Force, the Children’s Festival brings together local organizations, businesses and resources for families to enjoy.

“It’s a great opportunity for families to come out and connect with each other and for kids to get involved with community programs,” FCCTF Community Coordinator Stacie Bourassa said.

The South Dining Hall boasted crowds of excited kids doing the limbo, dancing, eating pizza and decorating cookies, while the North Dining Hall provided hands-on activities like playing with snow and working on crafts.

In between, the hallways were lined with opportunities such as building a marshmallow tower with the 21st Century Kids of Franklin After School Program or banging drums and shaking tambourines at the Mt. Blue Music Together table.

Children wandered from one thing to the next, their faces brightly painted with hearts and stars, carrying balloon animals and sucking on maple sugar lollipops.

“It’s a great, safe place for families to get out. A lot of community support goes into it. Without our volunteers and agency involvement it wouldn’t happen,” FCCTF Team Leader Deb McGrane noted.