$35.5 million in expenditures approved at budget meeting

FARMINGTON - More than 350 residents overwhelmingly approved a $35.5 million budget at the district-wide budget meeting Monday evening, setting up a confirmation referendum vote for next Tuesday.

Three hundred and sixty-three voters had registered with town clerks just before the meeting started, filling up chairs and bleachers at the Mt. Blue Campus gymnasium. Residents approved the $35,547,403 budget recommended by the school board, defeating an amendment that sought to remove $461,000 in funds slated for the creation of a program designed to help students control their behavior.

Most of the relatively limited discussion during the meeting focused on the Pathways for All Learners program, which would use specialized personnel to assist two cohorts of students: a grade K-2 group and a grade 3-5 group. The 16 students in the combined groups would qualify through their apparent inability to regulate their own behavior - examples previously provided by teachers and administrators include physical and verbal aggression towards staff and students, threats of self-harm, destroying class equipment and forcing their peers to leave the classroom. Administrators foresee rotating students in and out of the PALs program as necessary, utilizing a Board Certified Behavior Analyst, a social worker, two teachers and six Ed Techs to staff the program.

Residents in attendance questioned the cost of the program, given the relatively small number of directly impacted students, and whether other, more inexpensive options had been considered. Cape Cod Hill School Principal Darlene Paine said that teachers were required to try other, less restrictive methods first: strategies previously employed included altering lessons, taking quiet or movement breaks and using things like wiggle cushions and weighted blankets to try and calm students down. Administrators had researched other programs in other districts, Paine said, and the PALs program had emerged from those discussions.

Others pushed back at the 16-student limit, saying that when a student became dysregulated, it impacted their entire class.

"[The PALs program] actually affects that one student and the other 20 students in that student's class," Director Angela LeClair of Wilton said.

A motion to amend Article 1, Regular Instruction, where the majority of the PALs funding was located, by cutting $461,000 failed to pass. Following that motion, residents moved swiftly through the 17 article warrant, passing all articles without further amendments or discussion. The vote on Article 14, the above Essential Programs and Services funding article which requires a written ballot, was 338 in favor to 11 opposed.

As approved, the budget represents an increase of $1.9 million over the current fiscal year or 5.68 percent. It would be funded by roughly $13.3 million from local town assessments and $21 million from the state allocation, an increase of $750,000. Also included in the budget, in addition to miscellaneous revenue, is $288,000 in funds donated by Richard Bjorn to benefit the Foster Career & Technical Education Center. Those funds are included in the Career & Technical Education budget, where they will pay for program improvements such as expanding Composites to a full-time course, creating a pre-engineering course and an introductory program to Foster Tech for 8th graders and underclassmen.

The K-12 budget also includes an additional Cascade Brook School teacher for Grade 3, relating to class size, part-time positions to bring American Sign Language and science teaching positions at the MBHS to full-time, an accountant in the business office and a part-time nursing position.

The proposed budget would result in a 6.25 percent increase in local assessments. Specifically, Chesterville would see a $116,428 increase to $1.05 million, or 12.4 percent; Farmington would see a $248,819 increase to $4.77 million, or 5.5 percent; Industry would see a $104,147 increase to $924,000, or 12.7 percent; New Sharon would see a $48,311 increase to $1.05 million, or 4.8 percent; New Vineyard would see a $42,515 increase to $743,000, or 6.1 percent; Starks would see an $83,029 increase to $463,000, or 21.8 percent; Temple would see a $6,129 increase to $425,000, or 1.5 percent; Vienna would see a $36,470 increase to $722,000, or 5.3 percent; Weld would see a $60,815 increase to $524,000, or 13.1 percent; and Wilton would see a $46,227 increase to $2.82 million, or 1.7 percent.

The Franklin County Adult Basic Education budget passed at the recommended amount of $398,254. That represents a $22,000 increase over the current fiscal year. Of that budget, $174,000 is raised through the local allocation, an increase of $6,000 over the previous fiscal year.

Superintendent Tom Ward, who is retiring in June, received a standing ovation after his opening remarks. He said that he had respect and appreciation for public officials, such as the school board directors, and that he loved the district. He encouraged residents to support the incoming superintendent, Tina Meserve, who, like Ward, is a Mt. Blue graduate.

"We're all in this together," Ward said. He went on to say that: "Our future is in our children and in education."

Ward also recognized Director Jennifer Zweig-Hebert of Starks, the school board chair, who will be leaving the board.

Following Monday's approval, the budget now moves to a validation referendum next Tuesday, May 15, in all 10 district towns. Voters will be asked to either validate the budget with a 'yes' vote or reject it with a 'no' vote. Poll times vary from town to town, and are set by the town clerks.

Poll times for the May 15 vote are:

Chesterville - 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Industry - 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Vineyard - 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Temple - 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Weld - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Farmington - 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

New Sharon - 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Starks - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vienna - 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wilton - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.