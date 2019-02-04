350 people head to Weld for Mount Blue State Park’s Family Fun Day

WELD - Roughly 350 people came to Mount Blue State Park’s Family Fun Day on Saturday, Feb. 2 to cross country ski, snowshoe, ice skate and more.

This was the 12th year the event has taken place, organized primarily by Park Manager Bruce Farnham and a team of volunteers and other park employees. The day of fun included hay rides and sledding with a snowmobile tow back up Center Hill. A winter Camping demonstration, nature walk and an outdoor nature center provided visitors the chance to learn more about nature in winter and how to safely experience it.

Chris Knapp from the Koviashuvik Local Living School showed visitors how to make a fire on snow and cook bread on a stick. Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation had adaptive Nordic and snowshoe equipment to try out and learn about as well as adaptive mountain bikes to learn about and information on the adaptive sports that they teach. There was also a scavenger hunt and a contest to find Jr. Ranger badges.

A free lunch was provided with hot dogs, hamburgers, chili, corn and clam chowder and lots of desserts all cooked and prepared by volunteers.

The Mount Blue event was sponsored by the Maine Division of Parks & Lands, Franklin Savings Bank, Farmington Big Stop Irving, Northern Light’s Hearth and Sports, the Skoolhouse Variety, Weld General Store and Wicked Joe Coffee.

The park would like to thank all of the local volunteers who helped make the day a big success by volunteering their time, making scrumptious food, or giving monetary donations: Lisa Drapeau, Purse Drapeau, Edmund Hutchinson, Stevie and Sharon Lee, Kim and Lynda Redmond, John and Bunnie Picher, Bob and Christie Paine, Daphne Proctor, Ken and Carol Wiley, Laurie and Mike Pratt, Ray and Donna Guest, Josh Slawek, Richard and Naomi Doughty, Neil and Joanne Stinneford, Brian White, Erna White, Friends of Maine State Parks, DOC employees and Smokey Bear.

For more information about all that Mount Blue has to offer, year-round, call (207) 585-2261.