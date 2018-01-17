35th Annual Children’s Festival moves to Mt. Blue Campus

FARMINGTON - Children across the region will be celebrating the end of their Feb. vacation this year with the 35th Annual Children's Festival, put on by the Franklin County Children's Task Force. The event will take place Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The long time, popular community event will see one major change this year- switching locations from the University of Maine at Farmington Olsen Learning Center to the Mt. Blue Campus on the Seamon Road. Event organizer, Rileigh Blanchet, said the move was primarily due to UMF changing the dates of its February vacation, making the space unavailable. However, organizers are looking forward to a new look for the event.

Activities will take place in three different places on the high school campus, with community representatives set up in the gym, entertainment in The Forum, and low cost pizza, snacks and beverages in the food court. The $1 and $2 menu items are the only cost for the entire day- all other activities are free.

Among the local businesses participating are the Farmington Fire Department, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Community Concepts, Catholic Charities, both Farmington and Wilton Public Libraries, SAPARs, Safe Voices and Western Maine Community Action. Activities will include face painting, cookie decorating, a gross motor room, balloon animals and, fingers crossed, a cotton candy maker.

Entertainers are still being sought for this event, which has in the past brought more than 3,000 people according to Blanchet.

"We are really hoping for another great turn out this year," she said.

For anyone interested in bringing their special skill, talent or business to the Children's Festival, contact the FCCTF at 778-6960 or by emailing rileigh@fcctf.org. Entertainment slots will run for 30 minutes each with 15 minute breaks in between.