38th Annual Wilton Blueberry Festival postponed until 2021

WILTON - The Wilton Blueberry Festival will be postponed until 2021, the event's board of directors announced this week.

It would have been the 38th iteration of the town's iconic August festival which, highlighted by a popular parade, draws thousands of people to the area annually.

Via a press release, Chair Shannon Smith said that the decision was made after consideration for COVID-19 social distancing-related restrictions, including limits on crowd size. The festival has been postponed until Aug. 6 and Aug. 7, 2021. The theme designated for this year's event, "Happy Birthday Maine," will remain the same for 2021.

Smith, who had been planning on stepping down from her role as primary organizer after this festival, said that she will continue to serve as chair through October 2021. Anyone with questions or who would like to get involved in future planning should contact Smith at 207-778-4726 or scsmith.wbbf@gmail.com.

Smith said organizers would be looking forward to celebrating Blueberry Festival in 2021.