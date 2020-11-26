3C Society: Giving people a taste of the caring season

FARMINGTON - In 2011, Knowlton Corner Farm hosted its first Community Christmas Dinner to repay community members who had helped the farm recover from fire that devastated their property. Since then, the tradition has been kept alive by farm owner, Arleen Masselli and her two friends, Amanda Beane and Donna Dashnau.

Every year they organize a free dinner for hundreds of people to come and gather together for the holiday season and celebrate community. This year, the community dinner will be take-out only and will require those who wish to take part to reserve their meal ahead of time. Though Masselli recognized that these precautions will sacrifice some of the communal aspects of the tradition, it was still important to do what she could to give people a taste of the caring season.

“People need to feel something more than ever this year. By doing this, even if it just means having them drive up and take food home, we can still give them a bit of holiday cheer,” said Masselli.

Caring, compassion and community are at the core of the event, and were the inspiration behind the name Masselli, Dashnau and Beane gave to themselves as the organizers of the community dinner. After so many years of arranging the community dinner, the three women realized they had a passion for community outreach and, as of this year, are officially branding themselves The 3C Society, standing for community, care and compassion.

“The community dinner is still coming from Knowlton Farm. We’re still a big part of Knowlton Farm, but we’ve also talked about coordinating other functions. We’ve been working together long enough now, we want to do more as a group,” said Masselli.

The 3C Society has discussed outreach opportunities such as working with other organizations to build playground or organize community dances, but for the immediate future, ensuring that this year’s community dinner runs smoothly is the top priority. Over the years, the community dinner has drawn a devoted and loyal crowd of people, some of which return each year.

“Some come because their children have grown and moved out, some come because they’re alone for the holidays, some come out of necessity, but anybody and everybody is welcome” said Masselli.

This year, despite everything, the 3C Society hopes that they can provide an event that is just as welcoming and meaningful as in previous years.

In the coming weeks, they’ll be working to prepare the menu. According to the farm’s advertising material, they are accepting donations of “rolls, cranberry sauce, canned pineapple, canned cherries, brown gravy, assorted cookies and fudge (no nuts please), as well as apple and chocolate cream pies.”

They will also be looking for volunteers to come out on Christmas Eve to help prepare the meals. Those wishing to participate, either by volunteering, donating, or to reserve a meal ahead of time, should call Knowlton Corner Farm at 207-778-6520. Meal orders must be placed by Dec. 22 and can be picked up on Christmas Day from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Harnden Masonic Lodge in Wilton.