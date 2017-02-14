3rd Annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby is Saturday

WILTON - The Wilton Fish & Game's 3rd Annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby on Wilson Lake will hit the ice on Saturday, Feb. 18.

This is also a free family fishing day sponsored each year by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. This means that you’re not required to have a fishing license, so everyone can come enjoy the fun.

The registration fee for all attending to fish is $5. Tickets are available for purchase at Shelly’s Hometown Market in East Wilton, Wilton Hardware on Main street in Wilton, Robin’s Bait Shop in Jay, BackWoods Bait Shop in Chesterville, and Spruce Mountain Bait and Tackle in Jay.

Registration the day of the derby is from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Final weigh in is at 4 p.m.

Fifty grab bags will be given to the first 50 registered youths that come to the shack on derby day. First come! First serve! Youths must be present with ticket from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WFG members would like to remind all ages that if you’d like to learn how to fish, come to the boat launch from between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for instruction. No experience is required; bait and equipment provided.

A snowshoe event begins at 1 p.m. weather permitting. Snowshoes will be available for those who need a pair. There will be three classes for cash prizes: Adult, Youth (12-17), and under 12.

This year the association is adding a $1,000 tagged fish for the event. The money will only be awarded to the registered angler if the fish is caught between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. the day of the derby. A ticket is required.

The heaviest fish overall is the grand prize winner of a 10-inch Eskimo ice auger donated by Max-Traps. Prizes in the adult class are first place: Eskimo Pop Up Tent. The heaviest fish in each of the remaining categories receives the second prize of a Large Jet Sled, and the prize for the heaviest fish in the remaining category receives a 24-inch Loring Pack Basket.

The heaviest fish of the youth species will receive a Commemorative Box of Max-Traps donated by Max-Traps in memory of Michael J. Rowe. The remaining four species categories will receive $25, 1 Max-trap, Bucket Buddy, skimmer, and two Movie Tickets donated by Narrow Gauge Cinema. Ticket required.

Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine has donated a Free Youth Lifetime Fishing License for the lucky winner. All prizes will be drawn at the end of the weigh in at 4 p.m. at the boat launch.

Sponsors of the event: Wood-Mizer Northern New England-Ross & Maureen Clair, Wilton Lions Club, Friends of Wilson Lake, Franklin Savings Bank, Sandy River Farm Supply, University Credit Union, Shelley’s Hometown Market, Jean Castonguay Excavation, and PalletOne of Maine.

Door prizes have been donated by Max-traps, Narrow Gauge Cinema, Expenet, Wilton Dunkin Donuts, Pizza Hut, Basil’s Pizza & Sub, Wilton Hardware, Our Village Market, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Black Bear Graphics, Tractor Supply, Tinny’s Automotive Outlet, BackWoods Bait & Tackle, Douin’s Market, Jack’s Trading Post, Spruce Mtn. Bait & Tackle, Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers, Jana LaBrecque, Farmington House of Pizza, Natanis Point Campground, Falls General Store, NAPA, L.L. Cote, Subway, Les Harding & Gail Dolan, Black Mountain of Maine, Steve’s Market, Robin’s Bait Shop, Reny’s, Shelly’s Hometown Market, Imelda’s, Lisa Bryant Photography, Orr’s Septic, Brady’s Snowmobile & ATV Equipment, Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, My Dad’s Place, Chuck Wagon Restaurant, Fitness Style and University of Maine Cooperative Extension

The area organizations and businesses have been very generous in their support to this event. Please try to remember to shop local and thank them when you can.

We’re looking forward to a great family day on beautiful Wilson Lake. Come to the boat launch for Fresh Cut French Fries, also Dunkin Donut Coffee and Hot Chocolate will be in the area of the boat launch.

For more information call 778-2450.