4-H: It’s not just about cows

FARMINGTON - It's fair season in Maine, which means busy times for carnies, foodies and farmers. Pumpkins will be judged, Tilt-A-Whirls will be spun and chickens will be flaunted at the Farmington Fairgrounds and across the state as professionals gather to put on the annual event. And while many adults make a living from the busy season, the younger generation of fair enthusiasts will be juggling their normal school-day activities alongside the hectic, short-term schedule.

"Honestly I'd rather be in the barn working with my animals than showing them. It's like a beauty contest for cows," 17-year-old Bradley Smith said.

Smith has been in 4-H since he was seven years old, and though fair season is an especially busy time of year for him, keeping up with the 18 cows that he owns keeps him on his toes. Most days he's awake by 4:30 a.m. and out in the stalls to feed, water and muck stalls before getting ready to head to school at the Maine Academy of Natural Sciences where he's a junior. Smith plans to go to trade school after graduation, where he wants to learn carpentry and mechanics to better serve the farm he will someday own.

"My family always had cows, but we never really used them. I ended up loving 4-H," Smith said.

4-H is the largest youth organization in the country, outnumbering even the Scouts. The h's stand for head, heart, hands, and health- a motto that has evolved with time to incorporate a broad range of topics.

"It's not just about cows and cooking," 4-H Youth Development Professional Tara Marble said.

Marble said that only half of the 120 kids in Franklin County are enrolled in the agriculturally-focused programs that 4-H offers. The other half do things like build robots, learn entrepreneurial skills and give speeches. Public speaking has become a forte for Smith, who is a self-proclaimed chatter box. He's become competitive in the field, and has even gone to Washington D.C. because of his involvement.

"Even when they aren't doing STEM, they're doing STEM. These kids are thinking critically to figure out why their animal is sick, or figuring out the animal's nutritional needs, or how to breed an animal for a certain outcome," Marble said.

Through all of these avenues, the students learn the basics of teamwork, leadership and community involvement. The subjects are almost always STEM focused, though Marble said 4-H is open to anything that engages youth, and they are always seeking new club ideas. 4-H offers support for new clubs to get off the ground- things like becoming a non-profit, applying for grants and advertising through their organization.

"All the clubs operate a little differently, but the kids are the ones running the meetings. They are making agendas, voting and making decisions as a group," Marble said.

Through 4-H Smith said he has made friends from all over the state and the region, and even got to get on an airplane for the first time in his life.

"People walk in asking about 4-H and get a much different answer than they expected," Marble said.

Even for those that are interested in the agricultural side of 4-H, owning livestock or living on a farm is by no means a requirement according to Marble. Kids have endless options for involvement- everything from leasing an animal to jumping in behind the scenes. Students don't even necessarily have to attend meetings if they don't want to.

"It's completely tailored to what the kid wants to do," she said.

In addition to 4-H-specific activities, the club has STEM tool kits that are available for rent by local teachers and home schoolers. The kits are free with a deposit and are all created based on research done by the University of Maine system. Marble said schools can also coordinate with 4-H to bring in a facilitator along with the toolkit.

For more information on 4-H go to https://extension.umaine.edu/franklin/4h/ or find their booth at the Farmington Fair.